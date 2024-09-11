Kedarnath Landslide: Toll climbs to five

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 September,2024 09:42 AM IST  |  Rudraprayag
Agencies |

Traffic along the route had been restored only two-three days back after a 150-metre damaged stretch of the road was repaired.

Debris being removed after a landslide near Munkatiya on the Kedarnath National Highway on Monday evening. Pic/PTI

The bodies of four more pilgrims, including three women, were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of a landslide that occurred on the Kedarnath highway, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials said on Tuesday.


The rescue operation, which was resumed at 5 am, concluded at 7.30 am, Ryudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Konde said The landslide occurred at Mankutiya on Monday while a group of pilgrims was returning on foot from Kedarnath. 



Traffic along the route had been restored only two-three days back after a 150-metre damaged stretch of the road was repaired.


national news kedarnath Landslide India news

