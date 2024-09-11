Traffic along the route had been restored only two-three days back after a 150-metre damaged stretch of the road was repaired.

Debris being removed after a landslide near Munkatiya on the Kedarnath National Highway on Monday evening. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kedarnath Landslide: Toll climbs to five x 00:00

The bodies of four more pilgrims, including three women, were recovered on Tuesday from the debris of a landslide that occurred on the Kedarnath highway, taking the toll in the incident to five, officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescue operation, which was resumed at 5 am, concluded at 7.30 am, Ryudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Konde said The landslide occurred at Mankutiya on Monday while a group of pilgrims was returning on foot from Kedarnath.

Traffic along the route had been restored only two-three days back after a 150-metre damaged stretch of the road was repaired.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever