A landslide occurred near Dolia Devi on the Kedarnath Highway in Uttarakhand on Saturday, triggered by heavy rainfall in the Kedarnath Valley the previous night.

The mountain collapse resulted in boulders and debris falling onto the road, leading to significant disruptions. Emergency services are currently on-site, working to clear the debris and ensure the safety of travellers.

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: A mountain collapsed near Dolia Devi on the Kedarnath Highway. Boulders and debris fell onto the road from the mountain. Heavy rain in the Kedarnath Valley last night caused the landslide pic.twitter.com/PfuwDkSbUS — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Garhwal MP Anil Baluni at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi on Friday and discussed the relief works in Rudraprayag, which was reported by ANI.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami discussed various issues, including the development of the state, after the damage caused by heavy rains, and relief work, with the Garhwal MP.

Last week, many pilgrims and tourists were left stranded on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath road in the Garhwal region as heavy rain lashed the state, taking 17 lives and putting a halt to the Kedarnath Dham Yatra, reported ANI.

Earlier, after reviewing the relief and rescue operations and reconstruction work in the rain-affected areas of the Rudraprayag district, the CM directed the authorities to start the Kedarnath Dham Yatra by foot soon, reported ANI.

Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, after which he also reviewed all the departments related to the Chardham Yatra route and enquired about the damage caused by heavy rains, reported ANI.

Dhami directed the officials to take necessary steps to normalize life in the affected areas. He directed that the damaged routes, drinking water, and power lines should be restored as soon as possible, reported ANI.

As per the Rudraprayag district administration on Tuesday, about 150 local people have been sent from Kedarnath to Bhimbali under the supervision of NDRF and SDRF. NDRF is also bringing 161 people from Jangalchatti to Chirbasa, reported ANI.

At the same time, the completion of the construction of the footbridge built by the army on the Mandakini River in Sonprayag also provided great relief in rescue and relief operations, as per the Rudraprayag district administration, reported ANI.

On Monday, the Indian Air Force airlifted 201 people to safe areas including 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from the Kedarnath Valley.

Approximately 2,000 kg of relied material were also supplied to critical areas of the state till Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)