Uttarakhand: Two children killed, nine injured after roof of house collapses in Haridwar

The District Magistrate and SSP reached the spot to assess the situation. The officials spoke to the local people and immediately ordered to shift the injured to the local hospital

Two children died and nine others were injured after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in the Bhori Dera area of Haridwar following heavy rainfall, said an official.

The deceased were identified as Aas Mohammed (10) and Nagma (8).

Speaking about the incident, Haridwar District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said, "Following heavy rainfall, 11 people were trapped in the debris after a roof of a house collapsed in Bhori Dera under the Bahadarabad police station area of Haridwar."

"Two children Aas Mohammed (10) and Nagma (8) died in the incident and three others were critically injured and are undergoing treatment. The remaining people are also hospitalised but are out of danger. This old house was in a dilapidated state, and heavy rain caused it to collapse," said the DM.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal also spoke to ANI and said, "Due to heavy rainfall, a house collapsed between 7.30 pm and 8 pm. We received a call around 8 pm following which officials and teams were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation."

"Unfortunately, two children - Aas Mohammed and Nagma - were killed in the incident. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals and reasons for the collapse are being investigated," he said.

The officials also assured to provide compensation to the deceased and the injured in the entire matter as per the government order.

According to the DM and the SSP, the priority of the administration and police is to rescue the people buried in the incident safely, after which the compensation will be announced.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 'red alert' for Uttarakhand.

Following the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Commissioner of Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey inspected disaster relief camps and disaster-affected areas in Tehri district earlier on Monday.

Pandey visited Government Inter College Vinak Khal, Tingarh village, and Budhakedar, listening to the concerns of the affected residents.

He held meetings with disaster-affected individuals and officials in temporary relief camps, assuring them of the government's commitment to sensitive and effective disaster relief efforts.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that there should be no shortage of funds for disaster relief work.

During his visit, the Commissioner reviewed the arrangements in the relief camps, instructing for power backup, television access, children's education, and livelihood support.

