SDRF personnel engaged in rescue work amid Uttarakhand rains/ X

At least 10 people have died, and both a concrete bridge and a footbridge on the Kedarnath route have been damaged amid Uttarakhand rains, according to State Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Thursday. "All Chardham paths are open, except for Kedarnath's walkway. However, 100 additional routes are impeded, and efforts are underway to free them," according to the Chief Secretary stated ANI report.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected disaster-affected districts and met with officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to evaluate rescue and relief efforts amid Uttarakhand rains.

During the meeting, CM Dhami stated that rescue teams had been active all night, moving people to safety due to the severe rain, the report added.

"We received reports of outages in several regions across the state. As a result, rescue personnel worked throughout the night to relocate individuals to safer areas," he said.

According to the news agency report, the Chief Minister stated that he is in close communication with the local administration and has directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to stay on high alert in the affected areas.

"I have directed officials to assist those affected by the heavy rainfall and to relocate individuals endangered by rising rivers and drains to safer places. Everyone has been instructed to stay vigilant," CM Dhami said after the meeting.

He further stated that relief and rescue efforts are underway in badly damaged areas such as Rambada, Bhimbali, and Jakhaniyali.

The Chief Minister directed that all monies for evacuations, relief and rescue operations, reconstruction, and rehabilitation for Uttarakhand rains be approved promptly. All District Magistrates were directed to collaborate at the local level and take immediate action upon receiving any disaster information, with a tight focus on public safety.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government issued a safety caution for Chardham Yatra pilgrims in anticipation of severe rains across the state. Authorities have urged devotees to postpone their journeys till the weather improves and to stay in secure places, the ANI report stated.

DGP Abhinav Kumar asked pilgrims and devotees to exercise caution and begin their journey only after breaks. He emphasised the significance of remaining in secure areas and according to local authorities' directions.

"The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for most districts of Uttarakhand. The DGP stated, "Your safety is our top priority."