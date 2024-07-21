Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand Three killed in landslide on Kedarnath Dham trekking route

Updated on: 21 July,2024 11:37 AM IST  |  Rudraprayag
Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 am near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route

Representational Image

Three people died and some others got injured following a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Sunday, officials said.


Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 am near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when debris and heavy stones started falling down from the hill.


The relief and rescue team reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident, he said.


So far, three bodies have been recovered from the debris. One person was taken out in injured condition, Rajwar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

