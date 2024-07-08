Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 30.60 North, Longitude 79.45 East, at a depth of 5 kilometres

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the richer scale hit Chamoli in Uttarakhand on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit Chamoli at 09:09 p.m.

Taking to 'X', the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 07/07/2024 21:09:31 IST, Lat: 30.60 N, Long: 79.45 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand".

No casualties have been reported yet.

Earlier last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the richer scale hit Leh in Ladakh.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 36.10 North, Longitude 74.81 East, at a depth of 150 kilometres, according to the NCS.

