Uttarakhand SDRF helps pedestrians cross road as Badrinath Highway opens

Uttarakhand: SDRF helps pedestrians cross road as Badrinath Highway opens

Updated on: 12 July,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  Uttarakhand
ANI |

SDRF Uttarakhand Police shared a video on X showing that many SDRF personnel were helping pilgrims and polling parties cross this landslide-affected zone on foot.

People walk past fallen debris blocking the Badrinath National Highway/ PTI

Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand which was blocked due to the falling of heavy debris from the hill on the road in Bhanerpani, Joshimath was opened for pedestrians on Thursday afternoon. SDRF Uttarakhand Police shared a video on X showing that many SDRF personnel were helping pilgrims and polling parties cross this landslide-affected zone on foot.


"District Chamoli- on 11th July 2024, Badrinath National Highway was opened for pedestrians and polling party, the passengers are being helped safely to cross the road by the SDRF jawans," SDRF Uttarakhand Police wrote on X. Earlier on Wednesday, the road was blocked due to a landslide from the hill near the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway.


Heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days triggered landslides in the hills with the highway to Badrinath blocked at several points by rubble. Earlier on July 5, traffic movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was halted for several hours due to debris at two places in Chamoli.


Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana also wrote on X, "Due to road blockage in Joshimath, polling parties from remote polling stations such as Drongiri, Jumma, Kosha and Arudhi Patudi along with polling material are being transported from Joshimath to Gopeshwar by helicopter."

