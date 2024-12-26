Arvind Kejriwal welcomed wrestlers, bodybuilders, and gym owners to AAP, aiming to strengthen the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The move focuses on increasing the party’s involvement with fitness and health issues.

File Pic

In a move aimed at bolstering its ranks ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) inducted several sportspersons, including wrestlers and bodybuilders, in the presence of its leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

According to PTI, Kejriwal welcomed notable names from the sports and fitness community, including Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal, and Akshay Dilawari, at the party’s headquarters. During the induction ceremony, the AAP chief presented the newcomers with party scarves and caps, symbolising their formal entry into the party fold.

The former Delhi Chief Minister highlighted the significance of this development, stating that around 70-80 wrestlers and bodybuilders had joined AAP. He noted that this influx would not only strengthen the party’s base but also enhance its engagement with health and fitness-related issues, which he assured would remain a priority. Kejriwal further pledged to address the challenges faced by sportspersons, should the AAP retain power in Delhi.

PTI reports that Kejriwal also announced that many more gymnasium owners and sports professionals were likely to join the party in the coming weeks, signalling a focused strategy to appeal to fitness enthusiasts and the sporting community.

Speaker of the outgoing Delhi Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, remarked that the individuals who joined on Thursday held significant sway in the city’s gymnasiums and were eager to contribute to the AAP’s mission. He emphasised the positive impact their involvement could have on the party’s objectives.

Among the new inductees, Rohit Dalal praised the party’s initiatives, such as free yoga classes and measures supporting sports development, stating that these efforts inspired him to align with AAP. “The work done for sportspersons and gyms is commendable. I want to contribute to this mission,” Dalal said, as per PTI.

Tilakraj expressed optimism about the increasing involvement of sportspersons in politics. He hinted at more players from Delhi planning to join the party in the near future, reinforcing the sporting fraternity’s commitment to strengthening AAP’s vision.

AAP is gearing up for its third consecutive term in the Delhi Assembly and hopes this outreach to sports and fitness professionals will resonate with voters across the capital.

(With inputs from PTI)