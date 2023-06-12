Kerala: 11-year-old boy dies in suspected stray dog attack in Kannur

While speaking about Kerala's Kannur suspected stray dog incident, police that the boy, Nihal, went out of his house on Sunday evening, and when he did not return, the family and the locals started searching for him

In the last couple of years, the country has witnessed a sudden spike in similar dog attack incidents, even causing the victims' deaths. Pic/Twitter

Authorities in Kerala said that an eleven-year-old boy was found dead in a suspected case of a stray dog attack in Muzhappilangad town in the district on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

ANI quoted Edakkad police saying that the boy, Nihal, went out of his house on Sunday evening and when he did not return, the family and the locals started searching for him.

After searching for some time in the area, the boy's body was found around 8 pm in Muzhappilangad town, a police officer said.

"The child's body bore multiple injury marks which seemed to have been caused by an animal bite," the officer said.

"He was unconscious and rushed to a hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead," the officer added.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary, he said.

Police have started further investigations.

Last year, a minor (12) died after being attacked by a stray dog in Kerala's Kottayam.

Following a series of stray dog attacks, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the menace of stray dogs cannot be solved by killing the dogs and added that to overcome the issue a scientific solution must be sought.

President Kerala Congress -- K Sudha Karan -- in a tweet on Monday morning alleged that the left party government gave a vague response to his inquiry about the "stray dog menace". "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Nausad's son Nihal in a stray dog attack in Kettilakathu, Kannur. Despite my inquiry about the stray dog menace in Lok Sabha, Govt provided a vague response, and unfortunately, the issue remains unresolved in Kerala. Om shanti!" he tweeted.

Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Nausad's son Nihal in a stray dog attack in Kettilakathu, Kannur. Despite my inquiry about the stray dog menace in Lok Sabha, Govt provided a vague response, and unfortunately, the issue remains unresolved in Kerala. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/KLqZhBfuep — K Sudhakaran (@SudhakaranINC) June 12, 2023

In the last couple of years, the country has witnessed a sudden spike in similar dog attack incidents, even causing the victims' deaths.

In May this year alone, a 9-year-old girl child playing outside her house in Meerut city was killed by a pit bull.

While in March, two siblings, aged seven and five years, were killed within two days allegedly by stray dogs in two separate incidents in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

(With inputs from ANI)