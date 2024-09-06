The Congress protest took out a march towards the Secretariat. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and KPCC President K Sudhakaran also participated in the protest

Activists burn an effigy of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during their protest demanding his resignation. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kerala chief minister’s office functioning like mafia: LoP x 00:00

The Congress has intensified its protests, in Kerala demanding the resignation of Pinarayi Vijayan over allegations raised by Nilambur MLA PV Anwar against the chief minister’s Political Secretary P Sasi and Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar.

The Congress protest took out a march towards the Secretariat. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and KPCC President K Sudhakaran also participated in the protest.

Accusing the Kerala government, opposition leader VD Satheesan said that constant allegations against the government have created doubts about whether it is a government or mafia gang.

“The people’s court is now judging this government. Constant allegations are being raised against the government, leading to doubts about whether it is a government or a mafia gang. The Chief Minister’s office is functioning like a mafia organisation,” Satheesan said.

KPCC President K Sudhakaran has demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan be replaced. “It is essential for Kerala that this Chief Minister be replaced. If the CPM doesn’t make this decision, the people of this state must. Yesterday, my children, who did nothing wrong, were beaten up. If the Chief Minister doesn’t resign, the people of Kerala will rise and force him out, with the Congress leading the way,” KPCC President Sudhakaran said.

