Kerala doc killed by man she was treating

Dr Vandana Das who died. Pic/PTI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday slammed the state government and the police over the killing of a 23-year-old doctor at a taluk hospital in Kollam district by a man she was treating, saying it indicated their “failure” to protect doctors.

According to a cop, while a wound on the leg of Sandeep, a suspended schoolteacher, was being dressed by Dr Vandana Das, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and scalpel. He was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members.

“It is a complete failure of the system. Having an aid post in a hospital is not enough,” a special bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath said. “You should be able to anticipate the unanticipated. Else there is no need for the police. Over time, we have become casual. Did you not fail this girl?” the bench asked, adding that it had on several occasions warned that such an incident would occur if nothing was done. “This is what we were scared of,” the bench said.

The HC said the incident has created a “fear psychosis” among doctors, medical students and their parents.

“Doctors have gone on strike. Can you blame the doctors for any problem caused to any patient today due to the strike?” the court asked the state government.

