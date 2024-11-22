The Kerala High Court has denied bail to a police officer accused of raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Thrissur in 2022. The officer, a Student Police Cadet instructor, is facing multiple charges under the IPC, POCSO Act, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

The Kerala High Court has refused bail to a police officer accused of raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Thrissur district, two years ago, on Children's Day. The officer, who worked as a Student Police Cadet (SPC) instructor at the victim’s school, was charged with the grave offence, which occurred in a house near Kodungallur.

Justice K Babu, in his ruling, stated that the officer had committed a “heinous offence” and was “not entitled to be released on bail.” While acknowledging the accused's fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, the court highlighted the serious nature of the crime.

The officer had appealed against a lower court’s decision, which had previously rejected his bail plea. However, the High Court upheld the decision, noting that the prosecution had presented a strong prima facie case against him.

The victim, who is a member of the Scheduled Caste community, reportedly had regular phone conversations with the officer. On November 14, 2022, the officer invited her to a house near Kodungallur, allegedly under the pretext of celebrating her birthday, and raped her there. He was arrested on September 26, 2024, and has been in judicial custody since then.

The accused faces charges including rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The High Court stressed the need to address the gravity of such crimes, especially when committed by individuals in positions of authority. The case has drawn public attention, raising concerns about the abuse of power by law enforcement officers, particularly in cases involving minors and marginalised communities.

According to PTI reports, the case has sparked outrage, with widespread calls for stringent action against those in positions of power who exploit their authority, particular

(With inputs from PTI)