Kerala: Kids among 3,000 booked for attack on police station

Police have filed an FIR against identifiable people, including women and children, for vandalising the station and injuring cops

Cops deployed to maintain law and order, in Trivandrum. PIC/PTI

Over 3,000 people were booked on Monday in connection with the violent attack on the Vizhinjam police station last night as part of the ongoing protest against the under-construction Adani port.

Police have filed an FIR against identifiable people, including women and children, for vandalising the station and injuring cops. Senior local cop M R Ajith Kumar told Reuters 36 officers were wounded in the clashes. Joseph Johnson, one of the protest leaders, said 46 protesters were also hurt. Police said around 3,000 people gathered at the Vizhinjam police station demanding release of one accused in a case registered on Saturday and other suspects who were under custody.

“The mob reached the police station around 6 pm with iron rods, sticks, stones and bricks and created a hostage situation inside the police station...They threatened to set the police station ablaze if the accused were not released...They damaged five police vehicles and destroyed the office equipment inside the police station,” the FIR said. Sections of IPC including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (Assault on public servant) have been invoked.

