Army, Navy and NDRF scramble to save trapped survivors

Vehicles stuck in debris. Pic/PTI

Kerala landslide: 108 dead, hundreds trapped under debris

“It happened suddenly, just after midnight. Many were asleep and couldn’t escape,” said Prince Joseph from Chundale, Wayanad. The landslide in Chooralmala and Mundakkai has killed at least 108 people, with 128 hospitalised and hundreds still missing, including children. Wayanad had heavy rain for days, and a specific alert was issued on Monday. “The Chaliyar River overflowed, causing a flood and strong currents that made rescue difficult. By midnight, the river burst its banks during a massive landslide, destroying everything in its path—homes, schools, people, livestock, and wild animals,” said A K Prasad from Wayanad.

Damage caused by the landslide

Rescue work hampered

The Kerala Fire Force, Territorial Army, Indian Army Corps of Engineers, Indian Navy and four NDRF teams are involved in the rescue effort. “Rescue work was halted because high river currents washed away the bridge between Chooralmala and Mundakkal,” said a district official. “Plans to airlift the team were scrapped due to severe weather and landslide risks. The Army is now working on a temporary bridge,” officials added.

Army dogs called in

The Army’s dog squad from the Meerut and Forest Department drones are also being used.

Disease control

Injured people are being treated at state and private hospitals, with some transferred to Calicut. Autopsies have been done on deceased individuals, and bodies are being prepared for mass funerals. Health Minister Veena George reviewed arrangements and was instructed to ensure bed availability. “Directions have also been issued to prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” a district official stated.

Tourist destination

Jobi Vythiri from Wayanad said Chooralmala and Mundakkal are known for tea plantations and Attamala Digital Glass Bridge is a tourist destination. “This area experienced a landslide in 2018/2019 at Puthumala, which killed more than people, then, a few kilometres from Tuesday’s incident,” Jobi said.

Official mourning

July 30 and 31 have been declared as days of mourning. Chief Secretary Dr V V Venu said national flag will be at half-mast.

Annie Raja demands disaster status

Annie Raja of the CPI, who contested from Wayanad, expressed shock over the disaster in her constituency. “I have urged Central government to declare it a national disaster,” she said. “Kerala, facing severe weather challenges, received no financial assistance.” She added that three wards with about 5,000 people are completely cut off. “I’ll be heading to Wayanad on Wednesday to participate in rescue efforts,” Raja said. She noted she isn’t carrying relief materials yet but will arrange them upon arrival. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also set to visit the affected areas on Wednesday.