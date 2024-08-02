Rahul Gandhi promised that the Congress party will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad of Kerala

Rahul Gandhi along with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during their visit at the landslide affected sites. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kerala landslide a terrible tragedy, will request Delhi to treat it differently: Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the Kerala landslide in Wayanad district as a "terrible tragedy" of such magnitude in a single area that the state has not seen till now, and said that it should be treated differently, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi said that he was going to raise the matter in Delhi and also with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently".

Rahul Gandhi also promised that the Congress party will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad of Kerala.

According to the PTI, Rahul Gandhi was speaking to reporters on Friday after a meeting with officials of the district administration and the panchayat, along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi said, ""I have been here since yesterday. This is a terrible tragedy. Today we had a meeting with the administration and panchayat. They briefed us on the number of casualties they expect, number of houses that had been damaged and their strategy. We said that we are here to help. Congress family would like to commit to built 100 plus houses here. Kerala has not seen such a tragedy. I will raise it in Delhi and with the CM here. This is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently...," the ANI reported.

#WATCH | Wayanad, Kerala: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I have been here since yesterday. This is a terrible tragedy. Today we had a meeting with the administration and panchayat. They briefed us on the number of casualties they expect, number of houses that… pic.twitter.com/LewCSTA18K — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2024

The officials briefed the Congress leaders about the number of deaths, the houses destroyed and their strategies to search for and rescue people.

The Congress leader, who arrived in Wayanad a day ago and saw the extent of the destruction caused by the landslides, called it a "national disaster" and demanded an urgent comprehensive action plan to deal with it.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)