Flattened buildings, mud-filled potholes and cracked land dotted with huge boulders – these were the scenes at the landslide-hit Mundakkai junction and nearby Chooralmala Town in Wayanad.

According to unofficial figures, there were around 450-500 houses in Mundakkai in Wayanad district, Kerala, but only 34-49 are now left in the area. Pic PTI

Listen to this article Kerala landslide: Locals in Wayanad’s Mundakkai, Chooralmala begin frantic search for kin under debris x 00:00

The massive landslides that wreaked havoc in Kerala’s Wayanad district has led to the deaths of more than 150 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flattened buildings, mud-filled potholes and cracked land dotted with huge boulders – these were the scenes at Mundakkai junction and nearby Chooralmala Town in Wayanad on Wednesday, following the landslides.

Before the massive landslides devastated parts of the hill district in the small hours of Tuesday, the places were nerve centres of activities for the locals of those areas.

The tiny junction in Mundakkai and the moderate town in Chooralmala had been dotted by shops and concrete structures.

Known for its scenic interiors and picturesque waterfalls, Chooralmala was a sought-after tourist destination. The Soochippara waterfalls, Vellolippara, and Seetha Lake were some of the spots that attracted tourists to the area.

With mounds of mud and debris across the area and giant boulders brought down by the flood waters from the hilltop, it would be hard for anyone to believe that the place was a busy town until Tuesday.

Just a day later, people could be seen frantically searching for the dead and the injured in the damaged structures and beneath the heaps of debris.

The damaged vehicles were spotted stuck to boulders in many areas.

"We have lost everything... everyone... Nothing is left for us here," an elderly man could be heard whispering in Mundakkai while looking for his family members.

Many people appeared to be walking with uncertainty over whether their loved ones lay buried beneath the ground they were treading on.

"Mundakkai is now wiped out from the map of Wayanad. Nothing is left here apart from mud and boulders. We could not even walk properly owing to this thick mud...Then how do we search for our beloved ones buried beneath the ground?" another man asked with teary eyes.

According to unofficial figures, there were around 450-500 houses in Mundakkai, but only 34-49 are now left in the area, PTI reported.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including children.

Various rescue agencies resumed their operations early in the morning to trace the people suspected to be trapped in the tragedy, which has killed at least 150 people and left 186 injured.

Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by suspicions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls.

With a population of about 8.17 lakh (as per the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.

(With PTI inputs)