The wife of the doctor whose body has been found as well as a nursing teacher have sustained injuries in the landslide and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Two landslides occurred in Wayanad district in Kerala early on Tuesday. Pic PTI

The Odisha government on Wednesday said the body of one of the two missing doctors from the state in landslide-hit Wayanad district in Kerala has been found.

The doctors, Bishnu Prasad Chinara and Swadhin Panda, had been missing since the landslides hit the southern state on Tuesday. Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said, "The body belongs to Dr Chinara. After formalities, arrangements will be made to bring the body to Odisha."

Pujari said Dr Chinara's wife Priyadarshini Pal and nursing teacher Sikruti Mohapatra sustained injuries in the landslide and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital. The minister said that Dr Chinara, his wife, Dr Panda, and the nursing teacher were on a vacation in Wayanad when the landslides took place.

He added that Dr Chinara and his wife hailed from Choudwar Housing Board Colony in Cuttack.

"I pray before Lord Jagannath that Dr Panda and the two injured women return to the state soon," Pujari said, adding that the state government is in contact with its counterpart in Kerala for more information.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner is also in touch with the disaster management authority of Kerala. "We have contacted Odia officers there. Many people are still trapped under debris as armed forces continue the rescue operations," he said.

Pujari said the state government and the district administration have reached out to the families of those affected from the state in the landslides and are providing updates on the situation.

"Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief upon receiving the news that Dr Bishnu Prasad Chinara's body has been recovered," the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement, adding that Majhi has conveyed his condolences to the family of the victim. CM Majhi has also directed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to stay in touch with the Kerala government.

Wayanad landslide: Union minister Kurien visits relief camps

The Central Government is extending all possible help for relief and rescue works in landslides-hit Wayanad in Kerala with Union minister George Kurien being present on ground zero, officials said here on Wednesday.

Government sources said Kurien has visited relief camps and is coordinating efforts to help the large number of families displaced owing to the landslides.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)