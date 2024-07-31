Kerala landslide: Early warning was given to state; losses could’ve been minimised, says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said irrespective of party politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will stand with the people of Kerala. The death toll in the Kerala landslides has risen to 158.

According to Amit Shah, the Central government had sent an early warning to the government of Kerala seven days before the landslides, and then again on July 24, 25 and 26. PTI File

The Kerala government could have minimised the losses that occurred in Wayanad as a result of Tuesday’s landslides if they had become “alert” after the Central Government's warning over it and the consequent threat to the lives of residents, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha.

He added that irrespective of party politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will stand with the people of Kerala.

According to the Kerala Revenue Department, the death toll in the landslides has risen to 158, news agency ANI reported.

According to Shah, the Central government had sent an early warning to the government of Kerala seven days before the incident, and then again on July 24, 25 and 26.

" Questions are being raised about the early warning system of the government. I want to clarify something for the country... They kept on talking about early warning [on the possibility of landslides]. I want to clarify that on July 23, that is seven days before the incident, the government of India had given an early warning to the government of Kerala. That is why the same day, at my direction, nine teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) were sent to the state. They were again issued an early warning on July 24 and 25. On July 26, a warning was issued, alerting the government of the possibility of heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm. They were told that there were chances of landslides, which could lead to mudflow and people could lose lives," Shah said.

Questioning the Kerala government, he asked, “What did the Kerala government do? Were the people shifted? And if they were shifted then how did they die?" Shah said.

Shah, however, said that it was the time to stand with the people of Kerala.

"Had they become alert the day the teams landed in the state, a lot could have been saved. But this is the time to stand with the government and the people of Kerala. Irrespective of the party politics, the Narendra Modi government will stand with the people of Kerala," the Home Minister said, adding that three more teams of NDRF were sent to the state on Tuesday.

The Union Minister also informed the Upper House of the Parliament that the government has spent Rs 2,000 crore after 2014 for the early warning system.

"The project of early warning started in 2016, and by 2023, India had the most modern early warning system... There are only four countries to predict [major events] seven days in advance and India is one among them," Shah informed.

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations continue at landslide-affected Chooralmala in Wayanad. Around 1,200 rescue workers from the Indian Army, Defence Security Corps (DSC) centre, Territorial Army, NDRF, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are deployed in Wayanad.

The Commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre, Brigadier Arjun Seagan, said that 500 to 600 personnel from NDRF, army, state police, forest officials, and volunteers have been carrying out the rescue operations on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army ramped up its rescue operations and successfully evacuated more than 1,000 people from the affected areas to safety.

The Army's Southern Command said that up to 1,000 personnel have been rescued so far using man-made bridges and human effort.

Despite adverse climatic conditions and poor visibility, IAF helicopters conducted the search & rescue operations in Wayanad, rescuing stranded people from a narrow strip of land.

At least two massive landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday morning, causing widespread destruction. The first occurred in Mundakkai, a town, at 2 am, and the second in Chooralmala at 4.10 am. The massive landslides wreaked havoc in the region, damaging houses, roads and livelihoods, uprooting trees, and swelling water bodies, which hindered rescue operations.

Many areas, including Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala, have been isolated, and roads have been washed away. The Vellarmala GVH School was completely buried.

(With ANI inputs)