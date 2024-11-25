Kerala: Locals in Kochi protest against Waqf (Amendment) Bill

he community has requested the government to review the Waqf Act and facilitate the return of their property

Among the sixteen bills for the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is one of government's agenda, but the people of Kochi have raised their concerns through a protest against the Act, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the people protesting claim that the Munambam community is facing hardships due to the Waqf Act. One of the protestors said that they have been protesting for the last 33 days, following a non-violent approach.

Despite buying the property between the years 1988 and 1993 and residing there for more than 150 years, the Waqf Board has now taken ownership. The community has requested the government to review the Waqf Act and facilitate the return of their property.

"We are on the 33rd day of our protest and this is a fasting protest following the method of non-violence. Today, we brought an effigy of the Waqf Act. We are not against any particular religion, we are only against the Waqf Act which has to be amended... We need to amend the laws because we have to address certain issues which are deeply rooted in today's India," he told ANI.

"The Munambam people here are suffering due to this Act. In 1995, the act enabled the Waqf Board to claim this property. These fishermen have been living in this place for the last 150 years. They bought this property in 1988-1993. After 35 years of possessing this property, today they are asked to leave because the Waqf Board has entered this property into their registration. We expect that the Government will notice all these things and make the necessary changes to change the Waqf Act and enable us to reclaim this property," he added, ANI cited.

Meanwhile, the Waf (Amendment) Bill, which is listed for consideration and passing, is under examination by a joint committee of both House of Parliament. The panel will submit its report during the winter session. Opposition members are hoping for an extension of time for the panel to provide its report.

The winter session is scheduled to begin on November 25 and will go on till December 20, with 19 sittings, ANI reported.

Since August 22 of this year, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has held five meetings regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The JPC has reviewed the work of six ministries and has heard from around 123 stakeholders, which includes representatives from six Indian states, eight Waqf boards and four minority commissions.

Notably, the Waqf Act 1995, which was formed to regulate waqf properties, has long faced allegations of mismanagement, corruption and encroachments, ANI cited.

According to ANI, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The JPC is holding a series of meetings to collect inputs from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members and community representatives from various states and Union Territories, in order to form the most comprehensive reform possible, ANI cited.

(With inputs from ANI)