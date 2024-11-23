Breaking News
Bill to amend Waqf Act among 16 bills on government's agenda for Parliament's winter session

Updated on: 23 November,2024 10:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

The five new bills include Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Indian Ports Bill, Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill and Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidalaya Bill.

Representation pic

Sixteen bills including one to amend the Waqf Act are on the agenda of the government for the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday. While five bills are listed for introduction and passing, there are 11 bills for consideration and passing.


The five new bills include Merchant Shipping Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, Indian Ports Bill, Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill and Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidalaya Bill.


The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been listed for consideration and passing, is being examined by a joint committee of the two the Houses of Parliament. The panel is scheduled to submit its report in the winter session. Opposition members are seeking extension of time for the panel to give its report.


The winter session will continue till December 20 and will have 19 sittings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

