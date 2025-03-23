According to police sources, the prime accused filed a complaint on Thursday, stating that Rs 40.25 lakh had been stolen from his car when it was parked at a private hospital in Poovattuparamba, the previous day

Representational pic

Listen to this article Kerala Police bust fake theft, three held in Kozhikode x 00:00

Three individuals were arrested in Kuttikattoor in Kozhikode district of Kerala for allegedly orchestrating a fake theft to defraud nearly Rs 40 lakh from the father-in-law of the primary suspect, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as PM Rahees, Sajid alias Shaji, and Jamshid, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was cracked following a two-day investigation by a special squad that analysed CCTV footage from multiple locations.

The investigation began after Rahees filed a complaint on March 20, claiming that Rs 40.25 lakh had been stolen from his car while it was parked at a private hospital in Poovattuparamba area of the district the previous day, PTI reported. He claimed the money belonged to a close relative who had entrusted it to him for safekeeping.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched. CCTV footage showed two individuals on a scooter breaking the car window, taking an item from the vehicle, and fleeing. However, their helmets obscured their identities.

The investigation took a turn when police discovered that the scooter's number plate was fake, PTI reported. Despite the setback, authorities managed to locate the vehicle and detained Sajid and Jamshid.

During questioning, Sajid revealed that the item taken from the car was a cardboard box and a bag, but no cash was inside. This contradicted Rahees' claim about the stolen money, prompting police to detain him for further questioning.

It was eventually revealed that Rahees had orchestrated the fake robbery. The Rs 40 lakh had been transferred by a company in Bengaluru, where his father-in-law worked as a manager, to be distributed among the company's branches in Kerala. However, Rahees had used the funds for personal expenses. When his father-in-law demanded the money back, Rahees, unable to repay, staged the fake theft to cover up his actions.

Rahees, who operates a tyre shop and bus service, had planned the staged robbery to escape accountability. The Kerala Police confirmed that scientific investigation methods and extensive analysis of CCTV footage led to the arrests.

A case has been registered against Rahees for filing a false complaint, and an investigation into the source of the money is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)