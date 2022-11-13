Kerala: Police officer detained over rape complaint

Police said the incident happened in May and the woman was afraid to lodge the complaint as she was threatened by the SHO

Representational Pic. iStock

The Kerala police on Sunday took into custody a Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kozhikode Coastal police station for allegedly raping a woman here.

Police said as per the woman complaint, she was allegedly gang raped by few people including the SHO.

"The SHO was taken into custody today morning. He is currently being questioned by our team," city police commissioner C H Nagaraju told PTI.

Also Read: Explosion on railway tracks in Rajasthan's Udaipur: Police

Police sources said the woman, whose husband was in jail in another case was allegedly raped by the police officer and few others, exploiting her helplessness.

Police said the incident happened in May and the woman was afraid to lodge the complaint as she was threatened by the SHO.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever