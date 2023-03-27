Khalistan protests: India summons Canadian envoy

The MEA sought an explanation on how they’re allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of India’s diplomatic missions and consulates

Amritpal Singh. Pic/Getty Images

India has summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay over the actions of pro-Khalistani extremist elements against its diplomatic missions in Canada recently. MacKay was summoned on Saturday “to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement released on Sunday.

The MEA sought an explanation on how they’re allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of India’s diplomatic missions and consulates. Last Sunday, India’s High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma was forced to skip an event in British Columbia province after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters. Protesters also assaulted Indian-origin journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest. Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have been identified as being involved in such acts, it said.

Another held for harbouring Amritpal

The Punjab police have arrested a woman from Patiala for allegedly sheltering fugitive Amritpal Singh and his aide, cops said on Sunday. According to a senior cop, Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet Singh had allegedly stayed at the residence for four to five hours on March 19. Following which, they moved to Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18.

