Arsh Dalla. Pic/X@TV9Punjab

Listen to this article Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada x 00:00

Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, who was designated a terrorist by India, was arrested in Canada’s Ontario province following a shooting incident, sources claimed on Sunday. The shooting incident occurred on October 28 in Milton.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) had on October 29 said that it had arrested two men on charges of “discharging firearm with intent” following an investigation after the duo had come to a hospital and one of them was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot and later discharged.

It did not disclose their identity and said both accused “were held in custody pending a bail hearing”.

The sources claimed that one of those arrested is believed to be Arsh Dalla, who is associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist who was killed in June last year.

Protest outside Canadian embassy in Delhi

Security was beefed up outside the Canada High Commission in Delhi after Hindu-Sikh group held a protest there against an attack on a Hindu Temple in Canada.

Many Sikh protestors climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the violence inside a temple in Canada’s Brampton. The protest was held under the banner of Hindu Sikh Global Forum. Delhi Police was seen pleading with the protestors to stay behind the barricades. “We have deployed additional force outside of the High Commission of Canada following a protest march call,” said a police officer.

