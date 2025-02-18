This comes after a third-year student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has set up a 24/7 control room at its campus 6 to assist Nepali students returning to the university.

A dedicated control room is open 24×7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Additionally, a 24×7 helpline [+91 7847064550 & +91 7855029322] has been set up to provide support and guidance. We urge all Nepali students to reach out for any… — KIIT - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (@KIITUniversity) February 17, 2025

In a post on X, KIIT said, "A dedicated control room is open 24x7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Additionally, a 24x7 helpline [+91 7847064550 & +91 7855029322] has been set up to provide support and guidance. We urge all Nepali students to reach out for any assistance. KIIT remains committed to their safety and well-being."

Meanwhile, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held a telephonic conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal over the issue of arising situation at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Deuba stated that she held a telephone conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava regarding the issue.

"After the news of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal's death in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and then the Nepalese student being shifted to hostel, came to the media, we immediately took this issue seriously and started diplomatic initiatives Regarding this incident, I have been contacting the concerned body this morning. This morning I instructed the Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar Sharmalai, to understand the reality of the incident and take necessary action regarding the problem faced by Nepali students. He is working accordingly and has recently published a communique from the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi," Deuba said in a post on X.

भारतको ओडिसास्थित कलिङ्गा इन्स्टिच्युट अफ इन्डस्ट्रियल टेक्नोलोजी (केआईआईटी) विश्वविद्यालयको होस्टेलमा नेपाली विद्यार्थी प्रकृति लम्सालको मृत्यु भएको र त्यसपछि नेपाली विद्यार्थीलाई होस्टेलबाट घर जान भनिएको भन्ने समाचार मिडियामा आएपछि हामीले तत्कालै यस विषयलाई गम्भीर रुपमा लिएर… — Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba (@Arzuranadeuba) February 17, 2025

Further adding, "Similarly, this afternoon I also had a phone call with the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Mr. Navin Srivastava. He has also informed about the necessary initiatives and coordination measures for the safety of Nepali students. The Ministry of External Affairs is taking initiative in this matter and would like to provide information about the latest situation."

Late on Sunday evening, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, issuing a release announced that it grees to allow over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies.

