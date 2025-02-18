Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Odisha KIIT University sets up 24x7 control room to facilitate return of Nepali students

Odisha: KIIT University sets up 24x7 control room to facilitate return of Nepali students

Updated on: 18 February,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
ANI |

Top

This comes after a third-year student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room

Odisha: KIIT University sets up 24x7 control room to facilitate return of Nepali students

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Odisha: KIIT University sets up 24x7 control room to facilitate return of Nepali students
x
00:00

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has set up a 24/7 control room at its campus 6 to assist Nepali students returning to the university.


This comes after a third-year student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room.



In a post on X, KIIT said, "A dedicated control room is open 24x7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the KIIT campus. Additionally, a 24x7 helpline [+91 7847064550 & +91 7855029322] has been set up to provide support and guidance. We urge all Nepali students to reach out for any assistance. KIIT remains committed to their safety and well-being."

Meanwhile, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held a telephonic conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal over the issue of arising situation at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Deuba stated that she held a telephone conversation with Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava regarding the issue.

"After the news of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal's death in the hostel of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, and then the Nepalese student being shifted to hostel, came to the media, we immediately took this issue seriously and started diplomatic initiatives Regarding this incident, I have been contacting the concerned body this morning. This morning I instructed the Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar Sharmalai, to understand the reality of the incident and take necessary action regarding the problem faced by Nepali students. He is working accordingly and has recently published a communique from the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi," Deuba said in a post on X.

Further adding, "Similarly, this afternoon I also had a phone call with the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Mr. Navin Srivastava. He has also informed about the necessary initiatives and coordination measures for the safety of Nepali students. The Ministry of External Affairs is taking initiative in this matter and would like to provide information about the latest situation."

Late on Sunday evening, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, issuing a release announced that it grees to allow over 700 Nepali students to return to their hostels and resume their studies.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

odisha nepal news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK