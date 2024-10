A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Sunday, officials said

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File Pic

Listen to this article Killing innocent civilians, spreading violence crimes against humanity: Priyanka on J-K attack x 00:00

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday condoled the deaths in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal and said killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the people are crimes against humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Sunday, officials said. The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, they said.

The terrorists -- believed to be at least two -- opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals, they said. In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the killing of six civilians, including five labourers, in a cowardly terrorist attack in Ganderbal is highly condemnable.

"Acts like killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the general public are crimes against humanity. The whole country is united against this," she said. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever