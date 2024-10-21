Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Killing innocent civilians spreading violence crimes against humanity Priyanka on J K attack

Killing innocent civilians, spreading violence crimes against humanity: Priyanka on J-K attack

Updated on: 21 October,2024 09:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Sunday, officials said

Killing innocent civilians, spreading violence crimes against humanity: Priyanka on J-K attack

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File Pic

Listen to this article
Killing innocent civilians, spreading violence crimes against humanity: Priyanka on J-K attack
x
00:00

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday condoled the deaths in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal and said killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the people are crimes against humanity.


A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Sunday, officials said. The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, they said.


The terrorists -- believed to be at least two -- opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals, they said. In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said the killing of six civilians, including five labourers, in a cowardly terrorist attack in Ganderbal is highly condemnable.


"Acts like killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the general public are crimes against humanity. The whole country is united against this," she said. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news congress priyanka gandhi jammu and kashmir new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK