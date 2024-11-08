Following the recent killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir residents held protests, calling for stronger action against militancy. Protesters urged the government to equip security forces adequately to prevent further incidents, according to ANI.

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Kishtwar locals demand action after Village Defence Guards’ killing in Jammu and Kashmir x 00:00

Tensions have intensified in Jammu and Kashmir following the recent killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in Kishtwar. Residents took to the streets on Friday, demanding that the government take firm action to curb militancy in the region, according to ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The locals gathered to protest, chanting slogans and paying tribute to Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, the two VDGs who lost their lives. One of the protestors informed ANI that a "chakka jam" (road blockade) would take place in Kishtwar, adding, “There will be closures today in memory of the two martyred VDGs. We demand from the home minister that strict action is taken to eliminate militancy in the area. Security forces should be equipped with adequate weapons to handle the militants effectively.”

The protesters also criticised the local administration, highlighting what they see as lapses in security measures. One protester expressed frustration, stating, “Despite having intelligence inputs for a while, no action was taken, which ultimately led to the tragic martyrdom of these VDGs. This failure lies with the administration,” according to ANI.

In the wake of these incidents, Village Defence Guards in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district have been put on high alert. One of the VDG members explained their role in securing the area, telling ANI, “These weapons have been issued to us to protect our country. Whenever needed, we will respond, alongside the police and the army. The police and other security forces coordinate with us whenever necessary.”

According to ANI, VDGs act as a frontline security measure against potential militant threats in the region. Operating on a 24-hour basis, these civilian-led groups work closely with the Indian Army, local police, and paramilitary forces, forming a coordinated security network that is essential for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Another VDG member emphasised the group’s morale and willingness to sacrifice, stating, “We have the determination, and we are ready to lay down our lives for the nation. However, it is unfortunate that there is unrest in various areas,” as reported by ANI.

VDGs patrol the region daily in teams, monitoring for any signs of militant activity and conducting fearless patrols. They are regularly trained and guided by security agencies to ensure they can respond swiftly and efficiently to any potential threats. According to ANI, this rigorous preparation, combined with their local expertise, makes the VDGs an invaluable asset in India’s broader border security strategy.

For decades, these Village Defence Guards have played a crucial role in anti-militancy operations, demonstrating remarkable resilience and dedication in protecting their communities. Their continued vigilance not only bolsters India’s security framework but also fosters a sense of peace and stability across sensitive areas such as Nowshera. Their actions are a testament to the united commitment towards national security, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)