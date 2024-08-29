Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

Surveying work underway ahead of the expansion of lines

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: New WR corridor work begins today; encounter breaks out in Rajouri district and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline in early deals; trade marginally higher later

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Thursday amid weak trends from global markets but soon turned positive and were trading marginally higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 102.78 points to 81,682.78 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 34.85 points to 25,017.50.

Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger

As WR today begins work on a new rail corridor in the city, work on yet another, and the much-awaited 5th and 6th line project that started last year has reached a crucial stage with December 2027 as the target for completion. The Borivli-Virar 5th and 6th lines being built at a cost of Rs 2,184.02 crore will be a game changer segregating suburban and outstation trains between Virar and Bandra Terminus. Read more.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out following search operation in Rajouri district

The officials said that an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after troops launched a cordon and search operation in response to suspected militant movement. Read more.

Red riding good!

An entire nation saw red when India defender Amit Rohidas was shown the red card as his raised stick hit Great Britain’s William Calnan in the face during the crucial quarter-final of the Paris Olympics earlier this month. Many fans cried foul and some even suggested that the resulting one-match ban on Rohidas was a conspiracy to hamper Harmanpreet Singh & Co’s semi-final prospects against Germany. Head coach Craig Fulton, however, is absolutely clear that it was the right call by the video umpire. Read more.

Ishq wala love for Sid

Sidharth Malhotra is looking for love on screen. After headlining a slew of actioners—from Mission Majnu (2023) to Yodha and Indian Police Force—he was keen to return to the romance genre, and seems to have found just the project. It has been learnt that the actor will front a love story produced by Dinesh Vijan. A source says, “Sidharth has been in talks with Dinesh’s production house for some time. He loved the script and is excited to team up with a banner that is known for bringing modern romances to the screen.” The yet-untitled project will be helmed by Tushar Jalota, who previously directed Dasvi (2022). Read more.