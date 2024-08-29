Red riding good!

India hockey coach Craig Fulton tells mid-day the red card for Amit Rohidas at Paris Olympics was a fair call and spurred team on to bronze medal finish; reveals new players will get chances in four-year cycle leading up to LA 2028

Umpire Sean Rapaport shows the red card to India defender Amit Rohidas (inset) during the Olympic quarter-final against Great Britain earlier this month. Pic/AFP

An entire nation saw red when India defender Amit Rohidas was shown the red card as his raised stick hit Great Britain’s William Calnan in the face during the crucial quarter-final of the Paris Olympics earlier this month. Many fans cried foul and some even suggested that the resulting one-match ban on Rohidas was a conspiracy to hamper Harmanpreet Singh & Co’s semi-final prospects against Germany. Head coach Craig Fulton, however, is absolutely clear that it was the right call by the video umpire. “It was a fair call because why is your stick up there [in someone’s face]? Also, Germany’s Christopher Ruhr similarly got a one-match ban against France for a similar offence. The problem was that we were going into the semi-final while Germany did it in a pool game. If your stick is high and hits someone in the face, even if it’s unintentional, it’s not ideal. The rule’s there and we have to be aware of that,” Fulton told mid-day from the national camp in Bangalore on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fulton also analysed India’s bronze show at Paris and explained how a new team now needs to take shape for the next four-year Olympic cycle leading up to Los Angeles 2028.

Also Read: It’s day won for Kasatkina!

Edited excerpts from an interview.

Were you a bit worried going into the Olympics with just one goalkeeper? What if PR Sreejesh got injured?

If Sree got injured, we’d play without a goalkeeper. We had planned for that. We have enough protective equipment for the runners in penalty corner defence. There’s no point trying to use another player as goalkeeper because you’d lose a field player. We tried Sumit [as goalkeeper] previously, but it didn’t work.



Craig Fulton

How disappointed were you with the 1-1 result against Argentina?

It was a difficult game, but we had enough chances to win it. We pushed hard, but unfortunately we couldn’t get the goal. Maybe we could have used one or two more variations in penalty corners to win that match.



Why does Belgium trouble us often?

We’ve just started to get to their level. We got some good results against them previously. We drew with them at the FIH Pro League. You have to play your top game against them because they have all bases covered—PC execution, PC defence and a good goalkeeper. We scored one of our best goals against them [a field goal by Abhishek], but then, conceded two very soft goals. We could’ve drawn that game if not won it, but we gave them too much respect on the day.



Was the Great Britain game one of the best matches for you as coach given it’s almost impossible to play modern hockey for over 40 minutes with a man short and still end up winning?

Playing with 10 men for 43 minutes for 1-1 and then winning via shootout, is a dream-come-true scenario. We had planned for different situations like if we lost our goalkeeper or a key player to a yellow card… but a red card is so rare. But the team responded brilliantly to it. At full-time with the score 1-1, I celebrated as if we had won the gold medal because I knew we had done so much in that game, there was no way we wouldn’t win it.

Also Read: Rakshitha Raju to break new ground in Paris as 1st female para-athlete in 1500m

India scored more off PCs and only three field goals. Do you feel the focus on PCs is curbing field goals?

If you also look at the chances we created, we’d be right up there because our forwards won the most PCs. There is a very small difference between the chances we create and those converted [via PCs or field goals]. In the semi-final [v Germany] we had four clear field goal-scoring chances, not including penalty corners, but all four were off target. Forwards like Sukhjeet [Singh] or Lalit [Upadhyay] do tend to look for PCs more, while others like Abhishek and Mandeep [Singh] will always shoot. You can’t have everyone looking to shoot and no one winning PCs because then [drag flick specialist] Harmanpreet will not get a chance to flick.

Was that victory over Australia a massive mental hurdle crossed?

If you look at the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match result [Australia 7-0 India] or our Tokyo match [Australia 7-1 India] that’s a lot of goals. So this win is definitely a massive mental breakthrough. It’s taken a long time to get the boys to this level and execute against Australia.



How much does that 2-3 semi-final defeat to Germany hurt?

We had one or two penalty corner variations and it worked like a bomb. We created four or five really good scoring opportunities, but somehow the ball just didn’t go in. That hurt. We won nine penalty corners, but four were re-awarded, so we scored two from five and that’s a high return. The game went down to the last three seconds, where we could have scored [and taken the match to the shootout].



What is your road map heading into the next four-year cycle for LA ’28?

We will give new players opportunities to see how they fit in physically and technically as we build a squad and from there, a new team. We’ve got a good blueprint and from Hockey India’s point of view, the men’s team are on track. We look forward to qualifying for the World Cup [2026 in Belgium and The Netherlands]. That’s our new milestone.