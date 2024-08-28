Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s Rakshitha Raju to break new ground in Paris as first female para-athlete in 1500m

Raised by her grandmother, who herself contends with speech and hearing impairments, Rakshitha’s early life was fraught with challenges

Rakshitha Raju with PM Modi (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

Rakshitha Raju, a visually impaired athlete hailing from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, has earned a distinguished place in the lineup for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Raju will script history as the first Indian female competitor in the Women's 1500m Running T-11 category, a notable milestone in the Paralympic Games as announced by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). This achievement underscores Rakshitha’s exceptional resilience and unwavering dedication to her sport.

Rakshitha’s journey to the Paralympics is a testament to her perseverance. Born with a visual impairment, she faced significant hardships from an early age, including the loss of her parents.

Raised by her grandmother, who herself contends with speech and hearing impairments, Rakshitha’s early life was fraught with challenges. However, her indomitable spirit and passion for athletics have propelled her to the forefront of Indian Para sports.

Her interest in athletics was kindled during her school years at Ashakirana School for the Blind, where her physical education teacher played a crucial role in fostering her abilities.

It was in these formative years that Rakshitha met her current coach and guide runner, Rahul Balakrishna, during an early competition. This pivotal encounter set the stage for her remarkable career.

Reflecting on her upcoming participation in Paris, Rakshitha expressed profound gratitude and enthusiasm: "I am incredibly honoured and excited to represent India at the Paris Paralympics. This journey has been filled with challenges, but each step has brought me closer to my dream. I am grateful to CBM India for their unwavering support and belief in my talent. Their encouragement has been instrumental in my preparation, and I hope to inspire others to pursue their dreams."

Rakshitha’s athletic career is distinguished by a series of notable achievements. Among her many accolades, her performance at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games stands out, where she secured a gold medal in the Women's 1500m-T11 event. This victory not only highlighted her exceptional skill but also earned her commendations from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, further elevating her status as one of India’s leading Para athletes.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics saw India send a contingent of 54 athletes, including 14 women. For the Paris Paralympics, the Indian team has expanded significantly, with a record 84 athletes, 32 of whom are women. This marks the largest delegation India has ever sent to the Paralympic Games, reflecting the growing prominence and support for Para sports in the country.

The Paris Paralympics are set to commence on August 28 and will run until September 8, promising to be a showcase of extraordinary athletic talent and determination. Rakshitha Raju’s participation not only symbolizes a historic achievement but also serves as an inspiration to many, embodying the spirit of perseverance and excellence that defines the Paralympic Games.