Paris Paralympics 2024: India's schedule at the 11-day extravaganza

The nation aims to capitalize on the momentum from a stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, where India secured 19 medals—comprising 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze

Indian Paralympic contingent pose for a group photo before leaving for Paris (Pic: ANI)

India’s journey at the Paris Paralympics 2024 is poised to commence on August 29.

The Indian contingent will be in peak condition, featuring a record-setting 84 athletes. Among these competitors, 38 will participate in athletics events, beginning on August 30.

The nation aims to capitalize on the momentum from a stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, where India secured 19 medals—comprising 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze. This remarkable achievement surpassed their previous total of 12 medals accumulated across all Paralympic Games since their inaugural appearance in 1968.

Historically, athletics has been a strong suit for India at the Paralympics. Of the 31 medals India has earned, 18 have come from athletics, including four gold, nine silver, and five bronze. This impressive track record underscores the significance of athletics in India’s Paralympic success and sets high expectations for the upcoming competition in Paris.

Day-wise schedule for India at Paris Paralympics 2024

August 28

Opening ceremony - 11:30 PM

August 29

Para badminton

Mixed doubles group stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s singles group stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Women’s singles group stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Para swimming

Men’s 50m freestyle S10 - 1:00 PM onwards

Para table tennis

Women’s doubles - 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles - 1:30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles - 1:30 PM onwards

Para taekwondo

Women’s K44-47kg - 1:30 PM onwards

Para shooting

Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 pre-event training - 2:30 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 pre-event training - 4:00 PM

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 pre-event training - 5:45 PM

Para cycling

Women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualifying - 4:25 PM

Para archery

Women’s individual compound open ranking round - 4:30 PM

Men’s individual recurve open ranking round - 4:30 PM

Men’s individual compound open ranking round - 8:30 PM

Women’s individual recurve open ranking round - 8:30 PM

August 30

Para taekwondo

Women’s K44-47kg gold medal contest - 12:04 AM

Para badminton

Women’s singles group stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s singles group stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Mixed doubles group stage - 7:30 PM onwards

Para archery

Women’s individual compound open round of 32 - 12:30 PM onwards

Men’s individual compound open round of 32 - 7:00 PM onwards

Para shooting

Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification - 12:30 PM

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification - 2:30 PM

Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final - 3:15 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 qualification - 5:00 PM

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 final - 5:30 PM

Women’s 10m air pistol SH2 pre-event training - 7:00 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 final - 7:45 PM

Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 pre-event training - 8:30 PM

Para athletics

Women’s discus throw F55 final - 1:30 PM

Women’s 100m T35 final - 4:39 PM

Para table tennis

Men’s doubles quarter-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s doubles quarter-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles quarter-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Para rowing

Mixed doubles sculls PR3 heats - 3:00 PM

Para cycling

Men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit qualifying - 4:24 PM

Men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit final bronze - 7:11 PM

Men’s C2 3000m individual pursuit final gold - 7:19 PM

August 31

Para athletics

Men’s shot put F37 final - 12:20 AM

Men’s javelin throw F57 final - 10:30 PM

Para shooting

Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification - 1:00 PM

Women’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification - 3:30 PM

Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final - 3:45 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 pre-event training - 5:30 PM

Women’s 10m air pistol SH1 final - 6:15 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 pre-event training - 7:00 PM

Para cycling

Women’s C1-3 500m time trial qualifying - 1:30 PM

Men’s C1-3 1000m time trial qualifying - 1:49 PM

Women’s C1-3 500m time trial final - 5:05 PM

Men’s C1-3 1000m time trial final - 5:32 PM

Para table tennis

Women’s doubles WD10 semi-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s doubles WD10 gold medal match - 10:45 PM

Para rowing

Mixed doubles sculls PR3 repechages - 2:40 PM

Para archery

Women’s individual compound open round of 16 - 7:00 PM onwards

Women’s individual compound open quarter-finals - 9:16 PM onwards

Women’s individual compound open semi-finals - 10:14 PM onwards

Para badminton

Mixed doubles semi-finals - 7:30 PM onwards

September 1

Para badminton

Men’s singles semi-finals - 12:00 PM onwards

Women’s singles semi-finals - 12:00 PM onwards

Finals matches - 10:10 PM onwards

Para shooting

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 qualification - 1:00 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 qualification - 3:00 PM

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 pre-event training - 4:00 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 final - 4:30 PM

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 final - 6:30 PM

Para athletics

Women’s 1500m T11 round 1 - 1:40 PM

Men’s shot put F40 final - 3:09 PM

Men’s high jump T47 final - 10:58 PM

Women’s 200m T35 final - 11:08 PM

Para rowing

Mixed doubles sculls PR3 final B - 2:00 PM

Mixed doubles sculls PR3 final A - 3:40 PM

Para archery

Men’s individual compound open round of 16 - 7:00 PM onwards

Men’s individual compound open quarter-finals - 9:16 PM onwards

Men’s individual compound open semi-finals - 10:24 PM onwards

Men’s individual compound open bronze medal match - 11:13 PM

Men’s individual compound open gold medal match - 11:30 PM

Para table tennis

Women’s singles round of 32 - 10:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 16 - 10:30 PM onwards

September 2

Para shooting

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification precision - 12:30 PM

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 pre-event training - 12:30 PM

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 pre-event training - 12:30 PM

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification rapid - 4:30 PM

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 final - 8:15 PM

Para athletics

Men’s discus throw F56 final - 1:35 PM

Women’s 1500m T11 final - 1:40 PM

Men’s javelin throw F64 final - 10:30 PM

Women’s discus throw F53 final - 10:34 PM

Women’s 400m T20 round 1 - 11:50 PM

Para table tennis

Women’s singles round of 32 - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 16 - 1:30 PM onwards

Para archery

Mixed team compound open round of 16 - 7:00 PM onwards

Mixed team compound open quarter-finals - 8:20 PM onwards

Mixed team compound open semi-finals - 9:40 PM onwards

Mixed team compound open bronze medal match - 10:35 PM

Mixed team compound open gold medal match - 10:55 PM

Para badminton

Finals matches - 8:00 PM onwards

September 3

Para archery

Women’s individual recurve open round of 32 - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual recurve open round of 16 - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual recurve open quarter-finals - 8:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual recurve open semi-finals - 9:38 PM onwards

Women’s individual recurve open bronze medal match - 10:27 PM

Women’s individual recurve open gold medal match - 10:44 PM

Para shooting

Women’s 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 qualification - 1:00 PM

Men’s 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 qualification - 1:00 PM

Mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 pre-event training - 4:15 PM

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 pre-event training - 6:00 PM

Women’s 50m air rifle 3 positions SH1 final - 7:30 PM

Para athletics

Women’s shot put F34 final - 2:26 PM

Women’s 400m T20 final - 10:38 PM

Men’s high jump T63 final - 11:40 PM

Para table tennis

Women’s singles round of 16/quarter-finals/semi-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s singles round of 16/quarter-finals/semi-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

September 4

Para athletics

Men’s javelin throw F46 final - 12:10 AM

Men’s shot put F46 final - 1:35 PM

Women’s shot put F46 final - 3:16 PM

Men’s club throw F51 final - 10:50 PM

Women’s 100m T12 round 1 - 11:00 PM

Para cycling

Women’s C1-3 road time trial - 11:30 AM onwards

Para archery

Men’s individual recurve open round of 32 - 12:30 PM onwards

Men’s individual recurve open round of 16 - 12:30 PM onwards

Men’s individual recurve open quarter-finals - 9:00 PM onwards

Men’s individual recurve open semi-finals - 10:08 PM onwards

Men’s individual recurve open bronze medal match - 10:54 PM

Men’s individual recurve open gold medal match - 11:14 PM

Para shooting

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 qualification - 1:00 PM

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 final - 3:45 PM

Mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 - 4:00 PM

Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 pre-event training - 5:30 PM

Mixed 50m rifle prone SH2 final - 6:30 PM

Para table tennis

Women’s singles quarterfinals/semi-finals/finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Para powerlifting

Men’s up to 49kg final - 3:30 PM

Women’s up to 45kg final - 8:30 PM

September 5

Para shooting

Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualification - 1:00 PM

Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 final - 3:15 PM

Para athletics

Women’s 100m T12 semi-finals - 3:10 PM

Women’s 100m T12 final - 10:47 PM

Men’s shot put F35 final - 11:49 PM

Para judo

Women’s 48kg preliminary rounds - 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s 60kg preliminary rounds - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s 48kg finals - 7:30 PM onwards

Men’s 48kg finals - 7:30 PM onwards

Para archery

Mixed team recurve open quarter-finals - 6:30 PM onwards

Mixed team recurve open semi-finals - 7:50 PM onwards

Mixed team recurve open bronze medal match - 8:45 PM

Mixed team recurve open gold medal match - 9:05 PM

Para powerlifting

Men’s up to 65kg final - 10:05 PM

September 6

Para athletics

Women’s 200m T12 round 1 - 1:39 PM

Men’s javelin throw F54 final - 2:08 PM

Men’s 400m T47 round 1 - 2:47 PM

Men’s high jump T64 final - 3:18 PM

Men’s shot put F57 final - 10:30 PM

Women’s javelin throw F46 final - 10:38 PM

Women’s 200m T12 semi-finals - 11:10 PM

Para canoe

Men’s kayak single KL1 200m heats - 1:30 PM

Women’s Va’a single VL2 200m heats - 1:50 PM

Women’s kayak single KL1 200m heats - 2:55 PM

Para table tennis

Women’s singles WS3 semi-finals - 1:30 PM

Women’s singles WS3 gold medal match - 11:45 PM

Para powerlifting

Women’s up to 67kg final - 8:30 PM

September 7

Para cycling

Women’s C1-3 road race - 1:00 PM

Men’s C1-3 road race - 1:00 PM

Para canoe

Men’s kayak single KL1 200m semi-finals - 1:30 PM

Women’s Va’a single VL2 200m semi-finals - 1:58 PM

Men’s kayak single KL1 200m final A - 2:50 PM

Women’s Va’a single VL2 200m final B - 3:14 PM

Women’s Va’a single VL2 200m final A - 3:22 PM

Para table tennis

Women’s singles WS4 semi-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles WS4 gold medal match - 9:30 PM

Para athletics

Men’s javelin throw F41 final - 10:30 PM

Women’s 200m T12 final - 11:03 PM

September 8

Para canoe

Women’s kayak single KL1 200m semi-finals - 1:30 PM

Women’s kayak single KL1 200m final A - 2:55 PM

September 9

Closing Ceremony - 12:30 AM