Kolkata building collapse: Death toll rises to 7; CM Mamata vows stern action against illegal construction

In Kolkata's Garden Reach district, an under-construction five-story building fell, killing at least seven people, including two women, and injuring several more. Rescue attempts are underway as four people remain trapped beneath the debris, with only one exhibiting signs of life 16 hours after the collapse, according to fire officials' statement to PTI.

According to the report, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim admitted that the structure was being built illegally and promised that strict action would be taken to enforce the law. The building's promoter, Md Wasim, has been arrested.

Hakim, who is West Bengal's urban development minister, told PTI, "I spoke to the chief minister and we will provide Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs one lakh to each injured person."

He further stated, "It (illegal construction) has been a trend here and also in some other areas since the Left Front era," and added there could have been "lapse on part of officials". He added, "It is not the job of the local councillor but of the civic body officials to inspect whether constructions are taking place according to sanctioned plans from Kolkata Municipal Corporation or not."

Meanwhile, a fire services official told PTI, "We are using gas cutters and other equipment to clear the debris and reach those who are stuck underneath. It's taking a long time since we are proceeding cautiously towards the victims. The personnel from NDRF, the state and Kolkata Police disaster management teams are also working in tandem. Owing to the massive pile-up of debris, rescue workers are finding it tough to reach those who have been trapped."

Another senior officer told the news agency, "We have compiled a list of victims of the building collapse. Seven people died and two of them were women. Of the 15 injured people, 11 are undergoing treatment at hospitals and four were discharged after preliminary treatment."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the collapse scene and promised stern action against unlawful construction activity. She sent her sympathies to the affected families and promised recompense for the slain and injured.

"Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night to mitigate the disaster. We stand by the distressed families and rescue operations shall continue," Banerjee said on the microblogging site, per the news agency.

A bandaged Mamata, after visiting the injured persons, said, "This is an illegal construction. I express my condolences to the family. I will urge the administration to take strict action against those involved in the illegal construction."

Meanwhile, political leaders urged immediate action in response to the tragedy, with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee emphasising the need for rescue efforts over politics. Banerjee further emphasised the importance of thorough monitoring of building activities and responsibility for personnel handling such projects, stated PTI.

According to the report, State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose confirmed that rescue operations are being carried out swiftly, with attempts underway to rescue individuals trapped beneath the debris.

Residents described the terrifying moments when the structure collapsed, sending concrete fragments into surrounding shanties and generating fear in the heavily populated region. "Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble," a resident told PTI.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has asked for the prompt involvement of the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team in rescue and relief activities; he also had shared photos from the scene.

