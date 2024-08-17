Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) in Delhi will continue their strike today

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: IMA declares nationwide strike today; OPDs, elective surgeries shut

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work in response to nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, reported news agency ANI.

"Emergencies and casualties will function. No OPDs. No elective surgeries. The withdrawal commenced at 6 am on Saturday and will end at 6 am on Sunday, August 18, 2024," the IMA said.

Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) in Delhi will continue their strike today. They will have a General body meeting at 9.30 am. As part of the strike, OPD (Outpatient Department), elective services, laboratory and lab services will be shut down, reported ANI.

Resident Doctors Associations of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Madras Medical College also organised a boycott protest in Chennai against the incident of Kolkata doctor rape-murder.

A protesting resident doctor in Chennai said that emergency services will continue during the strike over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder.

"In accordance with the IMA notification, we are going for a boycott of all our elective services. Emergency services will continue. All we are asking for is justice for the victim and her family. We are with them... It has been a week but no serious investigation has been done in the case. Some scapegoats have been arrested, but the original culprits are still out there," he said, reported ANI.

In Mumbai, a relative of a patient at Sion Hospital said that his patient is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and the service at the hospital is running smoothly despite the nationwide strike over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder.

"Our patient is in ICU. The services are proper. We don't have any problem. But I think that what happened in Kolkata is wrong. Those who have done wrong should be punished... Doctors are serving the people selflessly. The government and the people should support them... The services (at the hospital) are running smoothly," he said, reported ANI.

Another relative of a patient at Sion Hospital in Mumbai said that there are fewer doctors but the services are running smoothly, reported ANI.

"We are facing difficulties. But because of the incident that happened, there will be difficulties. What needs to be done, has to be done... The doctors will not leave their strike until there is a solution... There are fewer doctors but the services are running smoothly," he said, reported ANI.

The Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital also announced a nationwide strike over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder.

Meanwhile, on call for a nationwide doctors' strike, General Secretary of the Indian Medical Association, Anil Kumar J Nayak said that all IMA members will observe the strike on Saturday. "Only emergency & casualty services will be available. Three days ago, we spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda (on the law to curb attacks against doctors), and he was very positive. NMC also has issued circulars over the security and management of CCTV cameras. We say that we will do duty if there is security. Today, there are over 60% of women doctors," he said, reported ANI.

He further mentioned, "We met the victim's family, who were treated poorly by the hospital administration. We urge the National Commission for Women to visit Kolkata. Although we haven't been able to meet the Chief Minister, we've presented our demands, which include safety and security for women. All junior and resident doctors across the country are on strike. This is a crucial moment for unity; it's a do-or-die situation," reported ANI.

A nationwide withdrawal of services has been announced by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6 am on Saturday, August 17 to 6 am Sunday, August 18, per the official statement released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday, reported ANI.

Notably, the strike has been called by IMA amid the ongoing protest in Kolkata over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

In its official statement, IMA stated that routine OPDs and elective surgeries will not take place during those 24 hours; however, other essential services will be maintained.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.

The incident triggered massive protests. On Wednesday, the protest ground and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalised by a mob, forcing the security personnel to disperse the crowd.

(With inputs from ANI)