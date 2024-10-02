The protesters later gathered on the banks of Ganga, lighting 1,000 diyas as a symbolic act in their fight for justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim

Members of Bengal Junior Doctors' Front take part in a mega rally on Mahalaya to demand justice for the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, October 2. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors take out mega protest march on Mahalaya, demand justice for RG Kar victim x 00:00

Thousands of junior doctors, joined by people from various walks of life, participated in a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday, October 2, demanding justice for a fellow medic who was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. The march organised by the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front began at College Street and concluded in the Esplanade area, escalating the ongoing agitation for enhanced safety measures for healthcare workers after the Kolkata rape-murder case came to light, news agency PTI reported.

"We are not in a Puja or Utsav mood; we will continue protesting until our sister gets justice," stated a colleague of the Kolkata rape-murder victim. The timing of the protest coincided with Mahalaya, marking the onset of Durga Puja celebrations, when devotees invoke the Goddess to descend to Earth.

Protesters carried placards and national flags, chanting slogans and asserting their commitment to justice for the Kolkata rape-murder victim. The march was part of a larger 'cease-work' movement within hospitals in response to the crime that was committed against the 31-year-old doctor. As the rally concluded, members of the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front vowed to continue their efforts until the government acted decisively.

"This is about our safety, our dignity, and justice for Abhaya. The government cannot expect us to remain silent while they do nothing," declared one junior doctor addressing the crowd.

The demonstration, one of the largest in recent weeks, attracted a diverse assembly of participants, including doctors, nurses, medical students, and concerned citizens. In a symbolic gesture, protesters later lit 1,000 diyas along the banks of the Ganga as part of their fight for justice.

Despite the festive atmosphere in Kolkata, the protestors maintained that their quest for justice overshadowed the celebrations. "Today marks the 52nd day of our protest, and we are still facing attacks without any positive response from the state government," remarked Aniket Mahato, one of the junior doctors.

Statue named 'Abhaya' unveiled at RG Kar hospital premises

Since resuming work after a 42-day strike, the doctors returned to a 'cease-work' stance on Tuesday, citing the government's failure to meet promises made in mid-September. Their demands include installing CCTV cameras in hospitals, providing round-the-clock security for healthcare workers, and implementing stricter protocols to prevent violence against medical professionals.

The atmosphere of fear and intimidation in state-run hospitals has also been a focal point of the protests, with doctors alleging the administration has neglected their safety. "We joined this profession to serve the public, but we cannot do so when we live in fear," voiced another junior doctor.

Despite initial promises from the West Bengal government to address their concerns, the doctors claim there has been minimal follow-up. "The promises made were hollow. We are being asked to return to work without any concrete measures to ensure our safety," Mahato added.

Attempts to negotiate peace between the government and the doctors have yet to succeed, as officials urge medics to resume work while investigations into the murder continue. The protest movement has garnered significant public support in Kolkata, with many residents standing in solidarity.

"This is not just about doctors; it's about justice, safety, and holding those in power accountable," remarked Swati Mukherjee, a homemaker who joined the rally with her family.

As tensions escalate and no resolution appears imminent, the protest movement is likely to continue in the weeks ahead, even as Kolkata prepares for its most significant festival of the year. In a poignant reminder of their struggle, a statue named 'Abhaya' was unveiled on the RG Kar Hospital premises, symbolising both the tragic event of August 9 and the ongoing demand for justice. "This statue represents the pain and torture she endured and the ongoing protests," a junior doctor explained to reporters.

(With PTI inputs)