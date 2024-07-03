Hindenberg slams SEBI omission of Kotak’s name in Adani shorting case

US short-seller said it had disclosed it had bets against the group. Representation pic

Listen to this article ‘Kotak Bank role in Adani scandal’ x 00:00

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak founded bank as well as brokerage created and oversaw an offshore fund used by an unnamed investor to profit from a plunge in Adani shares that followed a damning Hindenburg report, the US short seller said on Tuesday.

Hindenburg Research, which had in a January 2023 report alleged stock market manipulations and accounting fraud at the Adani group, said it has received a show cause notice from the Indian markets regulator SEBI over gains made from betting on the conglomerate’s shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US short seller said it had disclosed that it had bets against the group, adding that its gains were only over USD 4 million. Calling the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) show cause notice as attempted intimidation, Hindenburg asked why the market regulator did not name Kotak.

SEBI’s notice “conspicuously failed to name the party that has an actual tie to India: Kotak Bank, one of India’s largest banks and brokerage firms founded by Uday Kotak, which created and oversaw the offshore fund structure used by our investor partner to bet against Adani,” Hindenburg said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever