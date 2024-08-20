Breaking News
Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings

Updated on: 20 August,2024 07:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Communities across India including Mumbai and Maharashtra are preparing for vibrant festivities, including devotional singing, dance performances, and traditional rituals

As the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami approaches, celebrations are set to bring joy and devotion across the nation.


Marking the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and reverence by Hindus worldwide.



Communities across India including Mumbai and Maharashtra are preparing for vibrant festivities, including devotional singing, dance performances, and traditional rituals.


Temples and homes will be adorned with flowers and lights, while devotional gatherings will honor the teachings and life of Lord Krishna.

In the spirit of the festival, here are some heartfelt wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family:

- "Wishing you a joyous Krishna Janmashtami 2024! May Lord Krishna fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity."

- "May the divine grace of Lord Krishna guide you in all your endeavors. Have a blessed and joyous Janmashtami!"

- "On this auspicious occasion, may Lord Krishna’s blessings be with you always. Happy Janmashtami!"

- "Whenever and wherever there is a decline in righteousness and an increase in unrighteousness, at that time I manifest myself." — Lord Krishna

- "The mind is restless and difficult to control, but it is subdued by practice." — Lord Krishna

- "You have the right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions." — Lord Krishna

- "May this Krishna Janmashtami bring you closer to divine bliss and fill your heart with joy. Celebrate with love and devotion!"

- "Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with devotion and enthusiasm. May his teachings guide us to lead a life filled with righteousness."

- "Wishing you a delightful Krishna Janmashtami filled with love, peace, and prosperity. May Krishna’s divine blessings be with you today and always."

- "Happy Krishna Janmashtami! May the grace of Lord Krishna be with you and your family, today and forever."

- "Sending you heartfelt wishes for a joyous and blessed Krishna Janmashtami. May your life be filled with the light of Krishna’s wisdom."

- "On this auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami, may you be showered with divine blessings and eternal happiness."

- "As people across the globe come together to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, let’s embrace the spirit of the festival with devotion and joy."

