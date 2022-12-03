Karnataka deleting minority names from vote list? CM says not true

“These are all lies. Already, the Election Commission has taken note of it. The deletion and addition is done by the Election Commission only,” Bommai told reporters while adding that there are officers appointed by the EC for this purpose

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday rubbished the charge that the names of people from minority communities are being deleted from the electoral roll in the state.

The Chief Minister said the Election Commission alone can add or delete names from the voters’ list.

“These are all lies. Already, the Election Commission has taken note of it. The deletion and addition is done by the Election Commission only,” Bommai told reporters while adding that there are officers appointed by the EC for this purpose.

He was responding to a query on the Congress party’s allegations that the minority votes are being deleted from the electoral roll in the state. The Congress had claimed that a private trust was roped in for illegal survey of voters by posing as government officials. The party expressed its fear that the minority votes were deleted.

