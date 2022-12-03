×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka deleting minority names from vote list CM says not true

Karnataka deleting minority names from vote list? CM says not true

Updated on: 03 December,2022 09:02 AM IST  |  Dharwad
Agencies |

Top

“These are all lies. Already, the Election Commission has taken note of it. The deletion and addition is done by the Election Commission only,” Bommai told reporters while adding that there are officers appointed by the EC for this purpose

Karnataka deleting minority names from vote list? CM says not true

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File Photo


Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday rubbished the charge that the names of people from minority communities are being deleted from the electoral roll in the state.


The Chief Minister said the Election Commission alone can add or delete names from the voters’ list.



“These are all lies. Already, the Election Commission has taken note of it. The deletion and addition is done by the Election Commission only,” Bommai told reporters while adding that there are officers appointed by the EC for this purpose.


Also read: Maharashtra: 67-year-old Pune man found Zika virus positive

He was responding to a query on the Congress party’s allegations that the minority votes are being deleted from the electoral roll in the state. The Congress had claimed that a private trust was roped in for illegal survey of voters by posing as government officials. The party expressed its fear that the minority votes were deleted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
karnataka Election Commission national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK