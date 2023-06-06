Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Kuki insurgents kill BSF personnel injure two others in Manipurs Serou

Kuki insurgents kill BSF personnel, injure two others in Manipur's Serou

Updated on: 06 June,2023 03:37 PM IST  |  Imphal
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kuki insurgents have killed a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injured two Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur's Serou area early Tuesday

Kuki insurgents kill BSF personnel, injure two others in Manipur's Serou

File photo

Listen to this article
Kuki insurgents kill BSF personnel, injure two others in Manipur's Serou
x
00:00

Kuki insurgents have killed a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injured two Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur's Serou area early Tuesday, officials said.


The incident took place during the exchange of fire between the two sides in a school in Serou area of Sugnu in Kakching district, PTI reported.


A BSF official said suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at Border Security Force troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School around 4.15 am.


Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury during the gunfight and was evacuated to Kakching's Jivan Hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The two injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Indian Army's SpearCorps, headquartered in Dimapur, added on Twitter.

Also read: BJP asks Congress to clarify its stand on cow slaughter issue in Karnataka

"Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire," SpearCorps posted on its official Twitter handle. 

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
manipur news india India news national news imphal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK