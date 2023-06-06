Kuki insurgents kill BSF personnel, injure two others in Manipur's Serou

Kuki insurgents have killed a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injured two Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur's Serou area early Tuesday

Kuki insurgents have killed a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injured two Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur's Serou area early Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place during the exchange of fire between the two sides in a school in Serou area of Sugnu in Kakching district, PTI reported.

A BSF official said suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at Border Security Force troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School around 4.15 am.

Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury during the gunfight and was evacuated to Kakching's Jivan Hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The two injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Indian Army's SpearCorps, headquartered in Dimapur, added on Twitter.

"Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire," SpearCorps posted on its official Twitter handle.