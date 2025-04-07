The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 17. Kamra, who has already been summoned twice by Mumbai Police, faces backlash for his satirical comments, which have sparked a political storm

The Madras HC directed Kunal Kamra to approach the appropriate courts in Maharashtra. File pic

Listen to this article Madras High Court extends interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra till April 17 x 00:00

The Madras High Court (HC) on Monday extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra till April 17, news agency PTI reported.

Kamra had sought protection from arrest in connection with FIRs filed over his recent performance in Mumbai, where he allegedly made remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to PTI, Justice Sunder Mohan also directed Kamra to approach the appropriate courts in Maharashtra. During the hearing, Kamra’s counsel, V Suresh, informed the court that three additional FIRs had been registered in the state. He also alleged continued harassment, including police visits to Kamra’s parental home in Mumbai and the summoning of individuals who attended the show.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 17. Kamra, who has already been summoned twice by Mumbai police, faces backlash for his satirical comments, which have sparked a political storm.

Kunal Kamra row: Comic says plaints against him were violative of fundamental rights

The controversy stems from Kamra's show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Shinde.

The act prompted a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located.

As per PTI, Kamra was booked by the Khar Police based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy CM.

Moving the HC earlier for anticipatory bail, Kamra had submitted he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai Police.

Kunal Kamra's plea has claimed the complaints against him were violative of his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression, right to practice any profession and business and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

Kunal Kamra row: Stand-up comedian moves Bombay HC against FIR

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has also approached the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him by the city police for allegedly passing a "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported news agency PTI.

The petition was moved by Kamra in the Bombay HC on April 5.

His plea has claimed the complaints against him were violative of his fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression, right to practice any profession and business and right to life and liberty guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

(With PTI inputs)