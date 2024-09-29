Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Kya hua tera vada PM Modis dig at Congress over unfulfilled poll vows

'Kya hua tera vada': PM Modi's dig at Congress over unfulfilled poll vows

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Hisar
Agencies |

“People are now telling Congress “Kya hua tera vada (What happened to your promise)”.

‘Kya hua tera vada’: PM Modi’s dig at Congress over unfulfilled poll vows

Supporters during PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting. Pic/PTI

‘Kya hua tera vada’: PM Modi’s dig at Congress over unfulfilled poll vows
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said stability is a far-fetched thing for the Congress because of infighting and now everyone in the party is jostling among themselves to become chief minister in Haryana with “Bapu” (Bhupinder Singh Hooda) and “Beta” (Deepender Hooda) also the contenders.


“People are now telling Congress “Kya hua tera vada (What happened to your promise)”. Congress is asking people “tum kaun (who are you)”, said Modi during his third poll rally in the state.  Congress suffers this fate because it is country’s deceitful and dishonest party, Modi said.


“See in neighbourhood in Himachal, what they have done. During polls there, what all lies they spoke, you cannot even imagine and after coming to power, they are escaping from the promises they made,” he said. Pitching for “non-stop” Haryana, Modi said people have decided to bring BJP to power for third successive term.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

narendra modi PM Modi bharatiya janata party congress

