Supporters during PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘Kya hua tera vada’: PM Modi’s dig at Congress over unfulfilled poll vows x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said stability is a far-fetched thing for the Congress because of infighting and now everyone in the party is jostling among themselves to become chief minister in Haryana with “Bapu” (Bhupinder Singh Hooda) and “Beta” (Deepender Hooda) also the contenders.

“People are now telling Congress “Kya hua tera vada (What happened to your promise)”. Congress is asking people “tum kaun (who are you)”, said Modi during his third poll rally in the state. Congress suffers this fate because it is country’s deceitful and dishonest party, Modi said.

“See in neighbourhood in Himachal, what they have done. During polls there, what all lies they spoke, you cannot even imagine and after coming to power, they are escaping from the promises they made,” he said. Pitching for “non-stop” Haryana, Modi said people have decided to bring BJP to power for third successive term.

