Ladakh’s high-altitude areas, including Khardung La and Changla top, recorded season’s first snowfall, while Leh and Kargil saw moderate rainfall. Authorities have issued a red weather warning, cautioning against landslides, traffic disruption, and damage to mud houses. Several flights from Leh were cancelled, delaying the Dalai Lama’s return

Authorities have cautioned against possible damage to old mud structure houses. Representational pic

Amid the harsh weather conditions already disrupting the northern region of the country, the high-altitude areas of Ladakh, including the 18,379-feet-high Khardung La pass, witnessed the season's first snowfall. The officials from the Union Territory also asserted that moderate rain has also lashed the plains in other parts of Ladakh on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, most mountain passes have received light to moderate snowfall over the past 24 hours. The areas where snowfall was recorded included the Khardung La top, which is known as the gateway to the Shyok and Nubra valleys. Other prominent areas where snowfall was recorded were the 17,950-foot-high Changla Top, the Leh-Pangong Lake road, and areas around the Zanskar Valley, officials stated.

Speaking further on the situation, officials further stated that the Leh and Kargil district headquarters, along with other subdivisions, experienced rainfall.

However, no reports on damages and disruptions in Ladakh have been reported so far, reported PTI.

Additionally, the weather bureau has issued a red weather warning for Ladakh, predicting heavy rain at many places, light to moderate rain on Tuesday with heavy showers at isolated locations, followed by dry weather from August 27 to 30.

Moreover, the authorities have also cautioned against possible damage to old mud structure houses, water seepage, traffic disruption over passes, snowfall on higher reaches, and localised landslides or mudslides. The public has been advised to stay alert and follow official advisories, as per news agency PTI.

Officials have also announced that several flights to and from the Leh Airport have been cancelled due to inclement weather. As a result, the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, will stay in Leh a bit longer, PTI reported.

An official, while highlighting more about the Dalai Lama's travel, asserted, “He was scheduled to return to his residence in Dharamshala at the end of his one-and-a-half-month tour of Ladakh. The Dalai Lama arrived in Leh on July 12, but his flight could not depart due to adverse weather conditions."

Rijiju stops his cavalcade to help two accident victims in Ladakh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday stopped his cavalcade en route to Kargil from Kashmir after noticing a private vehicle that had plunged into the Drass River in Ladakh.

The vehicle, en route to Gumri, skidded off the road and rolled down into the river at Khushal Morh near police post Minimarg. However, driver Haroon Rashid of Banihal and co-driver Mohd Abbass of Ramban were rescued by police, officials said.

"Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived," Rijiju posted on X.

The minister also posted a video of him interacting with the victims who managed to climb atop the overturned vehicle amidst the gushing waters.

Rijiju was on the way to Ladakh from Kashmir, where he spent time in Sonamarg hill resort along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

A police officer said personnel from Drass Police Station acted swiftly on getting information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Demonstrating exemplary courage and efficiency, the team successfully pulled out both victims from the submerged vehicle and evacuated them safely, he stated.

The two suffered injuries and were shifted to sub-district hospital in Drass for treatment, the officer said.

