CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the state government has so far transferred money into the bank accounts of 1.7 crore beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana, reported the PTI.

CM Shinde said that the ambit of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will be expanded to cover 2.5 crore women.

The state chief minister launched the second phase of the scheme at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur district of Maharashtra in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare.

"We were not born with a golden spoon. We belong to the family of farmers. Having experienced poverty, we understood why a scheme like this was necessary. We know the value of Rs 1,500," CM Shinde said, as per the PTI.

The Ladki Bahin Scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with a Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

The chief minister said the state government deposited money in the bank accounts of 1.7 crore women in the first phase of the scheme.

"Today, we transferred funds into the bank accounts of 52 lakh women, and we will ensure that the remaining funds are disbursed soon," he said, adding that the target is to extend the benefits to 2.5 crore women, according to the PTI.

CM Shinde also slammed the opposition for criticising the scheme, which he claimed had broken records.

"This government does not take money, but it gives money. The opposition had previously claimed that funds would not land in people's bank accounts. However, now that beneficiaries are receiving money, they are asking them to withdraw it quickly," he said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Earlier, last week, CM Shinde had said that the Ladki Bahin Yojana has made the opposition nervous and women should strengthen the Mahayuti to see their monthly allowance in the scheme go up to Rs 4,000, reported the PTI.

CM Shinde was speaking at a programme about the scheme in Maharashtra's Yavatmal along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The scheme was not launched to win votes but to ensure that women get the respect they deserve, he said, as per the PTI.

"The government will not stop at just Rs 1,500 per month," the chief minister said, asking women in the gathering to strengthen the Mahayuti so that the instalment can be increased up to Rs 4,000.

(with PTI inputs)