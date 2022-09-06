Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > News > India News > Article > Lakhimpur Kheri violence SC issues notice to UP on Ashish Mishras plea seeking bail

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC issues notice to UP on Ashish Mishra's plea seeking bail

Updated on: 06 September,2022 04:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The apex court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and posted it for hearing on September 26

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC issues notice to UP on Ashish Mishra's plea seeking bail

Ashish Mishra. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, seeking bail in a case related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.


On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP Police FIR.


Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra moves SC challenging Allahabad HC order denying him bail

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had on July 26 rejected the bail plea of Mishra.

His plea against the high court order came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M M Sundresh.

The apex court issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea and posted it for hearing on September 26.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
supreme court national news india uttar pradesh

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK