Asked about the Congress' "reservation" to accept her as the opposition bloc leader, Lalu said, "The Congress' opposition will not make any difference, she should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc.”

Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. FILE PIC

Listen to this article Lalu Prasad backs Mamata Banerjee to head INDIA bloc x 00:00

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc. His comment comes days after Banerjee expressed her intent to take charge of the anti-BJP coalition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad also said if the Congress, a major ally of the INDIA bloc, had any reservation about accepting Banerjee as the leader of the opposition front, it would "not make any difference". "Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc," the RJD chief said.

Asked about the Congress' "reservation" to accept her as the opposition bloc leader, Lalu said, "The Congress' opposition will not make any difference, she should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc.”

Earlier, Lalu's son and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said he had "no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Banerjee, leading the coalition", but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus.

Banerjee had, on December 6, expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc, signalling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given the opportunity. The Trinamool Congress supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever