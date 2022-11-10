×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Lalu Prasad Yadavs daughter Roshni Acharya to donate kidney to him

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Roshni Acharya to donate kidney to him

Updated on: 10 November,2022 02:20 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Roshni Acharya to donate kidney to him

Lalu Prasad Yadav. File Pic/ PTI


Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav's Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said on Thursday.
Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems.


The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.



His daughter Roshni Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told PTI.


Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

Also Read: Mumbai: 1.2-kg hairball removed from teen’s stomach

It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.

Doctors at AIIMS, where he was treated earlier, said they are not aware of the development. A doctor added on the condition of anonymity added that no permission would be required from AIIMS if the transplant happens in another country.

Transplants in India are governed by strict dos and don'ts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Congress` Bharat Jodo Yatra help the party in 2024 general elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
lalu prasad yadav rashtriya janata dal news singapore india health

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK