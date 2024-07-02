Landslide buries building in Mizoram; 3 feared dead

The landslide partially buried a tin-roofed concrete building habituated by the three on the outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday, a police officer said

At least three people, including a four-year-old girl, are feared dead in a landslide that struck Mizoram's capital city Aizwal on Tuesday, reported PTI. The incident was triggered by incessant rain, said an official.

The landslide partially buried a tin-roofed concrete building habituated by the three on the city's outskirts on Tuesday, a police officer said. The incident occurred early morning while the occupants were still sleeping.

While some family members managed to escape, a couple and their four-year-old daughter are missing and believed to have been buried under the debris, , said the report.

A rescue operation is currently underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, three buildings located in the Zuangtui area on the northern outskirts of Aizawl and one in Bawngkawn area were also swept away by massive landslides on Tuesday morning, officials said.

All the occupants had vacated their houses as a precautionary measure, reported PTI.

The school education department has announced the closure of all schools on Tuesday given the inclement weather.

As per the PTI report, several parts of Mizoram have been affected by heavy rainfall since Monday.

On Sunday, the state disaster management and rehabilitation department had issued an alert in anticipation of heavy rainfall and storms.

Jammu: rain-triggered massive landslide blocks Kishtwar-Paddar road

A massive landslide blocked Kishtwar-Paddar road on Sunday, reported PTI. Light to moderate rains lashed isolated places in Jammu division today.

As per the report, officials said that the landslide was triggered by rains. It hit Kishtwar-Paddar road near Patharnaki in Kishtwar district this afternoon, forcing suspension of vehicular movement.

Machines were moved to the scene to clear the road at the earliest, they said.

The weather in most parts of Jammu region remained overcast throughout the day with reports of light to moderate rains in different areas, especially in the hilly districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Ramban.

Early on Sunday, there was some light rain in Jammu city as well.



This evening, there was also some rainfall in certain parts of the district.

According to a meteorological department official, Jammu saw highs of 36 degrees Celsius and lows of 26.3 degrees Celsius, which are close to usual for this time of year.

According to him, the temperature at Katra, the pilgrims' base camp near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district, ranged from 24.6 degrees to 32.9 degrees Celsius.

The spokesman forecasted intermittent light to moderate rainfall at most locations and heavy showers at a few locations from July 4 to July 7. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers were predicted for various locations in the Jammu division towards late night or early morning hours until July 3.

The weather service has also issued an advice for the upcoming week that includes some locations at risk for moderate thunderstorms or lightning, flash floods, landslides, and shooting stones.