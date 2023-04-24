Large number of fish found dead on banks of river Godavari in Nanded; probe launched

Nearly a truck full of dead fish were recovered from the river banks

A large number of fish have been found dead on the banks of the Godavari river in Nanded district, prompting the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to launch a probe into it, an official said on Monday.

The fish were found dead on Saturday and Sunday at the Govardhan, Nagina and Banda ghats of the river, Nanded Municipal Commissioner Sunil Lahane told PTI.

Nearly a truck full of dead fish were recovered from the river banks, he said.

"We have not come to any conclusion as of now. The MPCB has taken the dead fish samples for further investigation," Lahane said.

"The water has a little stagnancy here. We can't say the dissolved oxygen has become zero. The waste water in Nanded goes into the Godavari river, and our plan for treating this water has been sanctioned. This problem will also end soon," he said.

