Leopard killed in Chhattisgarh’s Nawagarh forest range

Updated on: 09 September,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Raipur
According to the police, hearing their screams, villagers assembled and attacked the leopard in a bid to rescue the father-son duo. The leopard died after being beaten by sticks

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A four-year-old leopard was allegedly beaten to death after it reportedly injured a man and his son in Chhattisgarh, a forest official said on Friday.


The incident was reported at a village located in the forest area in Gariaband district. As per the reports, the leopard had strayed from the forest and entered a house located in Chivri village in Nawagarh forest range, attacking the family inside and injuring a man and his son.


According to the police, hearing their screams, villagers assembled and attacked the leopard in a bid to rescue the father-son duo. The leopard died after being beaten by sticks.


"The man and his son have been hospitalised and are out of danger, while a forest team at the site has lodged a preliminary offence report (POR) in connection with the leopard's death," police said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department said it has started an investigation into the matter. "We have initiated a probe into the killing of the leopard and action will be taken accordingly," a forest official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

