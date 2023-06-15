Light rains likely in Delhi, predicts IMD

Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky as the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius

Delhi is expected to witness light rains and gusty winds on Thursday, according to the weather department, reported PTI.

The city is expected to receive light rains under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said earlier this week.

Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky as the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 55 per cent at 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19. Gusty winds are expected to sweep through Delhi on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 39 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

Parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, received rainfall on Wednesday, despite there being no forecast for rains. Delhiites are expected to get some relief from the punishing heat in the next few days with light rains and thundershowers in the offing, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius till June 20, it said.

Meanwhile, Authorities have so far shifted 50,000 people from coastal areas of Gujarat to temporary shelters ahead of the expected landfall of powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ near Jakhau port in Kutch district.

Shelter homes have been set up in government schools and offices in coastal districts, with arrangements for food, drink and medicine. With the cyclone barrelling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

The India Meteorological Department said Biparjoy would make a landfall near Jakhau Port on Thursday evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to the three service chiefs and reviewed the preparations of the armed forces to deal with the impact of the cyclone.

On Wednesday, the Western Railway decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.

(With inputs from PTI)