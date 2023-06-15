Mumbai Weather Alert: City and suburbs anticipate intermittent rainfall and changing wind patterns

Today, June 15, Mumbai's high tide is expected at 1024 hrs with a height of 4.16 meters. Another high tide is forecasted at 2204 hrs, reaching a height of 3.66 meters

High waves crash against shops near the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Pic/PTI

The weather forecast for today, June 15, suggests a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain in Mumbai and its suburbs. Residents are advised to keep an umbrella handy and take necessary precautions while traveling or engaging in outdoor activities.

According to the average rainfall data recorded from June 14, 2023, 0800 hrs to June 15, 2023, 0800 hrs, the city received 2.83 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs experienced slightly lesser rainfall with 2.47 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 2.53 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Although the rainfall was not heavy, occasional strong winds with speeds ranging from 35-45 kmph are expected throughout the day.

In addition to the weather conditions, it is crucial to be aware of the tide timings, especially for those residing near the coastline. Today, high tide is expected at 1024 hrs with a height of 4.16 meters. Another high tide is forecasted at 2204 hrs, reaching a height of 3.66 meters. The low tide is expected at 1607 hrs, measuring 2.00 meters.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, on June 16, 2023, the low tide is anticipated at 0422 hrs, with a height of 0.72 meters. Residents planning beach activities or water-related ventures should be mindful of these timings to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Western Railway decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.

The Western Railway, in a release, said seven more trains have been canceled, three short-terminated and four other services short-originated in view of safety of passengers and train operations as the cyclone approaches the Gujarat coast.

The release said so far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the WR for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction, according to the release. Affected passengers will get a refund of fares as per the rules, it added.

(With inputs from IMD)